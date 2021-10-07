Briefs | First round of NATs at elderly home all negative

The first round of nucleic acid tests (NATs) for the elderly and staff at the elderly home Asilo Vila Madalena were negative. The Social Welfare Bureau and the Health Bureau said that it will arrange several more rounds of nucleic acid tests in the coming days. At this stage, the elderly home is under closed loop management and is closed to visitors. The government departments appeal to the relatives of the residents who have visited the elderly home in the last seven days to pay close attention to their health condition.

Free parking for taxis at HKZMB

The Transport Bureau has announced that taxis can now enjoy free-of-charge parking in the West Parking Lot of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Checkpoint. The free parking will be available until further notice. The bureau reminds taxi owners or drivers to obtain a ticket upon entry, even though no payment is required for the time being.

Police call on public to turn in overstayers

Lei Tak Fai, head of the Division of Public Relations of the Public Security Police Force, encouraged members of the public to report the individuals who are overstaying their visas. He was questioned by the press as to how the government can ensure those overstaying will participate in the mass PCR testing since they are unlikely to turn themselves in for the PCR test, as they are not able to obtain a valid health code anyway.