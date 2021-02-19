Briefs | First tropical cyclone of the year develops

The first tropical cyclone of the year, named Dujuan, developed yesterday above the Northwest Pacific. It was located, as of 2 p.m. yesterday, 1,460 km from Manila, the Philippines. It bears an intensity level 8, which is equivalent to a tropical storm. It has a windspeed of 18 m/s. The China Meteorological Administration is forecasting that the storm to move west at 5 to 10 km/h and that it will approach the coast of the Philippines. The storm is expected to make landfall tomorrow evening with an intensity level of 10, with windspeed at about 25 to 28 m/s.

OM to present tango music

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla, the Macao Orchestra (OM) will present the concert “The Tango Legends – A Tribute to Piazzolla” on March 6 at 8p.m. at the Dom Pedro V Theatre. As several overseas artists programmed to participate in the concert are unable to travel to Macau due to the pandemic, the programme of the concert will be altered. The orchestra will present Piazzolla’s famous works including Libertango, Oblivion and excerpts of Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas.