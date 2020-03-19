Briefs | Five arrested for drug trafficking

Four Hong Kong residents and one Macau local resident have been arrested for drug trafficking, according to the Judiciary Police (PJ). The five arrestees were involved in two cases. The four Hong Kong residents are aged between 21 and 28 years old. The police authority seized cocaine worth about 95,000 Macau patacas on the black market. The four Hong Kong residents said they committed the crime because they are in debt. The 51-year-old Macau woman was arrested in relation to a different case. Her drug trafficking activities involved cocaine worth about 55,000 Macau patacas. She has a 10-year-plus history of drug abuse. All five entered Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, as this is currently the only open port between the two SARs.

New Hengqin port jurisdiction partially transferred to Macau

Yesterday at midnight, the Zhuhai government partially transferred jurisdiction over the new Hengqin port Macau facilities to the Macau SAR government. This is only the first phase of the new port transfer. The port includes an immigration checkpoint building, an entry-exit platform, and the main body of the lotus flower bridge, which used to be under the jurisdiction of mainland China. Yesterday, the mainland officially lent Macau 66,428 square meters in total. Macau will receive more facilities during the second and third phases of the transfer, including the permanent truck lanes, a bridge connection between the new Hengqin port and the University of Macau, as well as the area Macau’s Light Rapid Transit will extend to.

Municipal Affairs Bureau to repaint San Ma Lou buildings

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will repaint several buildings starting from the end of this month. The affected buildings are around Senado Square, Largo do São Domingos, San Ma Lou and Rua do Almirante Sergio. World heritage sites and buildings that are cultural relics with architectural value are not included in this painting plan. The working period will last for approximately 75 workdays. The IAM believes this painting project will help the local government’s industry polices and will immediately benefit Macau’s local architecture companies and construction workers.