Briefs | Foreign exchange reserves amount to MOP197B

The preliminary estimate of Macau SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP195.4 billion at the end of January 2021, according to data issue by the Monetary Authority of Macao. The reserves decreased by 2.7% from the revised value of MOP200.8 billion for the previous month. The foreign exchange reserves at end-January represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 83.0% of pataca M2 at end-December 2020.

Real estate sales down to MOP13.6B

A total of 2,369 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the fourth quarter of 2020 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP13.57 billion, down by 6.8% and 9.2% respectively quarter-to-quarter. Purchase and sale of residential units decreased by 271 quarter-to-quarter to 1,630 units and the total transaction value dropped by 8.5% to MOP11.53 billion, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service. Meanwhile, transactions of existing residential units totalled 1,362, a decrease of 243 units; the transaction value fell by 12.6% to MOP8.79 billion.

DSAL collaborates with SJM for job fair

The Labour Affairs Bureau is set to hold a job fair in cooperation with SJM tomorrow, according to a statement released yesterday. The bureau said that staff will be sent to monitor the job interview situation. The job fair is conducted by appointment. The DSAL pledged that it will pay close attention to the human resources needs of local enterprises, invite local enterprises to provide job vacancies, provide employment referrals and arrange matching interviews for residents in need of employment.