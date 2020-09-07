Briefs | Gambling regulator denies approving Macau Mark Six

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has clarified that it has not approved the operations of the so-called lottery, the Macau Mark Six, by any person or entity. The name resembles the lottery operated in Hong Kong by the neighboring city’s Jockey Club, which has been suspended since an earlier Covid-19 outbreak in Hong Kong. There are at least 10 online platforms claiming to be operating the “Macau lottery.” Apart from the DICJ’s clarification, the Judiciary Police has also intervened and commenced investigation of the false claim. Should anybody believe that they have fallen victim to the lottery scam, they should report to the police immediately, authorities said.

Av. Col. Mesquita new traffic lights enter operation

A new pair of traffic lights began operating last Saturday. One of the lights was installed at the intersection of the main road and Rua de Pedro Coutinho, while the other one was at the intersection with Rua de São João Bosco. The Transport Bureau explained the new signals were installed to improve road safety. During the early hours of operation, the new signals caused congestion on Rua de Pedro Coutinho and Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida. The section of the latter in front of Pak Vai Plaza Shopping Centre was packed with cars.

Police ask for witnesses after man killed in car crash

A car accident recently occurred on Rua do Tarrafeiro, opposite the gas station in the Inner Harbor area, claiming the life of a 60-year-old man. The man was on the sidewalk by the street pushing his cart when a car, driven by a 38-year-old woman, made a turn and knocked him down. The man suffered severe head injuries and was sent to the public hospital for treatment before being pronounced dead. The Public Security Police Force is requesting witness testimony or video footage to help with its investigation. Any information can be passed on to police on 2837 4214.