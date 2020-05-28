Briefs | Government repossesses land plot in ZAPE

The government has finally taken possession of a land plot of around 6,500 square meters located in the center of the ZAPE area, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) informed. The plot is located between the intersection of Rua Cidade do Porto and Avenida Sir Anders Ljungstedt, and the intersection of Rua Cidade de Braga and Alameda Dr. Carlos D’Assumpção. It is cataloged under the number 12 (A2/g) and its concession is for the construction of two 13-floor residential towers, a three-floor podium for commercial purposes, and a parking lot had expired in 2016. After the final deadline for the clearing of the plot expired yesterday, the DSSOPT took possession of the plot and proceeded to begin clearing it.

Lui Che-woo offers condolences to Stanley Ho’s family

Lui Che-woo, chairman of K. Wah Group and Galaxy Entertainment Group, has offered his condolences to the family of casino legend Stanley Ho after his passing on Tuesday. In a statement to the media, Lui commended Ho’s achievements in transforming Macau into a casino city. “His way of life has also been a great inspiration to me. We treasured each other’s friendship and often empathized with each other,” Lui wrote in the letter. “As a close friend of mine, I found his generosity and openness always inspiring. […] Offering sage counsel to the nation from time to time, he played a pivotal role in the development of Hong Kong and Macau. As the patriarch of the Macau entertainment industry, Dr. Ho’s leadership and foresight earned my utmost respect.”

UM, Bank of China organize online workshop for SMEs

The University of Macau’s (UM) Faculty of Business Administration and the Bank of China, Macau Branch recently held the second series of Online Workshop for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). A majority of Macau residents choose to stay home for their own safety during the epidemic, and as a result, their consumer behavior has changed. The recognition and acceptance of online shopping among the general public have since increased significantly, which has overwhelmed many owners of local SMEs. By exploring the current trends in digital marketing, the workshop aimed to help SME owners seize the opportunities brought about by the changes in consumer behavior. According to the two organizers, participants said the workshop allowed them to gain a better understanding of digital marketing in Macau, which has in turn boosted their confidence about expanding their businesses on the internet.