Briefs | Gov’t appoints new DSEPDR director

Cheong Chok Man, the advisor to the Chief Executive’s Office, has been appointed the new Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau (DSEPDR) director, according to the Offical Gazette dispatch. The official will start his new position on March 15. Cheong is an economic graduate from Wuhan University and has also worked as an advisor to the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance between 2004 and 2019.

Institutions reminded to enforce strict preventive measures

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre is calling on institutions to strictly implement preventive measures against the pandemic, stressing that the absence of Covid-19 cases in Macau should not deter people from following the prevention measures that are in place. The center said in a statement that some institutions have recently been slackg on measures such as inspecting health codes and measuring temperatures. The center also stressed that only hospitals can accept yellow and red health codes, while other institutions should only accept green codes.

DSEDT to subsidize F&B industry’s digitalization

The Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) is set to launch a scheme to fund the city’s food and beverage enterprises in order to help them digitalize their daily operation and improve business efficiency. Through the scheme, participating catering enterprises can install e-systems to digitalize everyday procedures, such as order placement, back-end notification and payment. The Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center is being appointed to screen suppliers, process the application documents etc. to ensure the scheme runs smoothly.