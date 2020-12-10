Briefs | Gov’t continues with building constructions to save on rents

The SAR Government has recently announced that another land plot, sized 6,480 sqm and located opposite the main door of the Macao Cultural Centre, will host a new government office tower. The roof of the building will be reserved for greening purposes. Meanwhile, the tower opposite the Artyzen Grand Lapa Hotel will have a floor area of 1,636 sqm with 11 floors above ground and two underground.

HK plan to buy Zhuhai airport shares may negatively impact Macau

Dr Tong Kai Chung, President of the Macau Institute of Management, has said that the Macau civil aviation industry will see negative impacts, when asked to estimate the outlook after the Hong Kong Government announced plans to buy shares of the Zhuhai Jinwan Airport. The Hong Kong authority may divert cargo transport to the Hong Kong International Airport if the plan is realized.

CCAC pledges clean election next year

The Commission Against Corruption has recently announced that its main task for next year is to ensure that the Legislative Assembly Election is free of corruption. In its attempt to achieve this, the commission will continue its citywide anti-corruption campaign, which will target voters and prospective registrants. A group dedicated to this agenda will be inaugurated. Online and phone reporting channels for instances of suspected corruption will also be opened