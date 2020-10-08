Briefs | Gov’t expands distinctive local shop scheme

The Macao Economic Bureau (DSE) is planning to expand its distinctive local shop scheme, according to a report by TDM. In July the DSE started the first phase of a program to identify distinctive shops that typified local culture in their characteristics. The first batch of shops accredited by the bureau included 41 establishments in the historic Rua de Cinco de Outubro and streets nearby. Of these shops, 24 sell food and beverages. According to the DSE’s plan, shops from other sectors may also be included in the scheme in the future. In order to decorate some local streets, the DSE has painted three murals at Rua de Cinco de Outubro, Largo do Pagode do Bazar, and Rua do Guimarães. The murals depict the exchange between Chinese and Portuguese culture. It is hoped they will become “check-in” spots in front of which visitors may take photos.

Nine families evicted from social housing

The Social Affairs Bureau (IAS) has evicted nine families from government social housing due to various types of violations. The numbers were recorded in the first nine months of this year. Four families voluntarily moved out of their apartments after they were suspected of violations. The department undertook legal procedures to evict the other families. These families were suspected of either not using the social houses as their permanent residence, or of sharing the houses with other people who were not approved to stay in the government houses. As of October 2, among 12,984 social house families, 57 families were ordered to move out due to their “excessive” incomes. 8,166 households consist of one or two members. 4,121 families of three or four members are living in social houses. There are 656 families with five or six members and 41 families consisting of seven or more members currently residing in government social houses.

Additional types of Macau cars being considered to enter Zhuhai

The Guangdong government is considering allowing more types of Macau single-plated vehicles to enter Zhuhai, according to a report by the Macao Daily News. Recently, the Guangdong provincial government said that the Hengqin district of Zhuhai is currently considering the possibility of gradually allowing Macau’s tourism vehicles, app-based vehicles, business vehicles and other types of cars with only a Macau plate to enter Hengqin. The Guangdong government has already reached a preliminary consensus with the Macau government. The relevant mainland department is currently working on amendments to relevant policies to allow the plan to happen. In addition, Guangdong is also considering allowing single-plated cars from Macau to enter more areas in Zhuhai.