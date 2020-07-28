Briefs | Gov’t raises job injury compensation ceiling

The government has raised the compensation given on the grounds of occupational injuries and diseases, the Chief Executive announced in an Executive Order. These are the legal stipulations for compensation paid to workers who face such injuries or diseases. The overall ceiling of compensation will be raised from MOP3 million to MOP3.15 million. Among the types of compensation, losing ability for work partially or completely has its floor and ceiling raised to MOP405,000 and MOP1.35 million respectively. A death will be compensated with at least MOP324,000 to at most MOP1.08 million. The premium for mandatory labor insurance has also been raised by 2%. The new stipulations will be in effect from August 31.

Middle Bridge sees four times more speeding violations

In the first half of the year, authorities recorded 116 mild and two severe speeding cases on the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge. The former is a four-fold increase than the same period last year, while the latter is one more than the same period last year. The bridge is only open for public transport and authorized vehicles, such as ambulance and police vehicles. Data from the Public Security Police Force show that in the first half of this year, a total of 8,697 speeding violations were recorded in all speed-checking spots across the city. On the Sai Van Bridge there were 366 cases, all of which were mild speeding. On the Amizade Bridge, 50 speeding cases, including one severe, were recorded.

Bus company conducts drill with security branch

Local public bus company Transmac recently conducted a drill with the Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the Fire Bureau (CB) at the Rotunda da Aeronáutica. A crash involving two buses with two injuries was simulated. In the simulation, a bus caught fire which prompted the involvement of the CB. The company believes that its employees will have a better emergency response in case of similar situations. It stresses that all buses are equipped with safety features. In the simulation, the company deployed a team of 80 members, while the government sent 25 members and 10 vehicles. The activity took 35 minutes.