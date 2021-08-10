Briefs | Gov’t sweeps away illegal rooftop structures

The government has resumed a cross-departmental operation to dismantle illegal rooftop structures. During a recent operation, three structures, located on Rua das Estalagens and Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo, were cleared. The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau reminds the public that occupying public areas of buildings with structures can jeopardize the safety of all users in that building. Owners of illegal structures should, the bureau said, apply for permission to dismantle their structures so as to ensure safety of all.

Vehicle Examination Center reopens

The Transport Bureau has assessed the safety of its Vehicle Examination Center and decided to reopen it, with operations resuming as of now. Both the Motor Vehicles Inspection Center in Cotai and the Motorcycle Inspection Centre on the Macau peninsula are operating normally. Other external services will remain suspended until further notice. For vehicles that cannot be inspected during the suspension of service, a new booking must be made online. The deadline will be postponed to August 20 for those vehicles with original appointments with an expiry between August 3 and 13, the bureau noted.

IAM to care for pets of quarantined households

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) pledged to take care of the pets of local households that need to undergo quarantine due to being a close contact or any other pandemic control reasons. The pets will be sent to the Municipal Kennel in Coloane. The bureau noted that there will be a designated quarantine area for these pets. It added that since epidemic control measures came into place last year, the bureau has so far taken in a dog and six cats. There are currently four cats under quarantine.