Briefs | Gov’t to formulate commission of accountants

The city’s Professional Commission of Accountants will be led by representatives from public administration organizations. Alongside other accounting professionals and experts, the commission will have a maximum of 13 members. “The number of professionals and academics of the private sector inside the commission cannot be larger than the number of representatives of the public administration,” the decree reads. The mandate of the members of the commission is two years and is renewable.

Styrofoam food containers to be banned from 2021

The Macau SAR government will ban the importation of styrofoam food containers starting from January 1 of next year, according to a Chief Executive Decree published yesterday in the Official Gazette. “Single use food containers, single use bowls and cups, single use plates, all made with styrofoam are the target of this ban,” the decree reads.

Gov’t’s chauffer curses at police officer

A driver who was operating a vehicle with a government car plate reportedly cursed at a traffic police officer after he was asked not to block traffic, according to a report by Exmoo. Yesterday at 8 a.m., a government car was spotted parked along R. do Alm. Costa Cabral in the driving lane during rush hour. The vehicle was blocking traffic. The traffic police officer allegedly tried to persuade the driver to drive the car to another place and return later to pick up his boss. However, the driver not only rejected the suggestion, he also cursed at the police officer.