Briefs | Gov’t to give 2 weeks’ notice before ending mask scheme

The termination of the Centralized Mask Supply Scheme will be announced two weeks in advance, Dr. Alvis Lo from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center disclosed yesterday. The potential termination of the scheme has been a core concern of late. Authorities have hinted several times that the scheme was initiated to ensure supply during the Lunar New Year, when mainland factories were not operating. As mask-wearing requirements have not been relaxed, the scheme is likely to continue. As of Wednesday, nearly 100 million masks have been sold to local residents and non-local workers under the scheme.

Lawmaker calls for education on intangible heritage

After the recent inscription of 55 items as local intangible heritage, lawmaker Lei Chan U commented that this was another step to protect traditional heritage with important historic and cultural value. He hopes that the authorities will not only step up their efforts to survey local culture, but will also promote intangible heritage items. In Lei’s opinion, this is a crucial means by which the items may be preserved. Lei said foreign cultures are impacting local traditions, many of which have been forgotten by, or lost to, younger generations. He stressed that merely inscribing the items as local intangible heritage will not help protect them, and that expanding education is more effective.

Number of motor vehicles edges up 0.7% in May

The number of licensed motor vehicles on Macau roads reached 239,700 at the end of May, up 0.7% in year-on-year terms. According to statistics released by the government, the number of light automobiles (109,400) and heavy motorcycles (99,900) rose by 1.4% and 2.2% respectively, however the number of light motorcycles (22,900) dropped by 7.2%. Meanwhile, the new registration of motor vehicles in May increased by 23.7% year-on-year, with that of heavy motorcycles surging by 64.2%, while light automobiles fell 7%. In the first five months of 2020, new registration of motor vehicles decreased by 12.4% year-on-year to a total of 4,280.