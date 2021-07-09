Briefs | Gov’t to merge card pack into unified app next month

The government has announced that, next month, it will consolidate 12 cards related to local residents into the one-stop government app — the first phase of planned consolidations. These cards include the Health Bureau medical “Gold” card, the vocational health and safety accreditation card, and the Sports Bureau sporting registration card, among others. The government also hinted that the app will see an upgrade next year that will allow the interconnectivity of data, possibly including personal data, but no specifics were provided.

DSEDJ offers training and internships for youth

A total of 1,344 youths signed up for a scheme organized by the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) designed to help local young people make good use of their leisure time. The scheme offers short-term training and internships for local youth and students, helping them upskill in their spare time. It is collaboration between 36 public departments and private enterprises. Through a series of online tests and interviews, 471 candidates were selected for the six-week internship program this summer holiday.

IPIM helps SMEs to refine e-commerce tactics

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organized the “Cross-border E-commerce Promotion and Marketing Strategy Course” on July 6-7 with the participation of over 170 business representatives. The course is intended to help Macau’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs)expand their source markets through e-commerce. The IPIM also organized 20 business matching sessions between businesspeople and cross-border e-commerce marketing firms to allow them to forge ties.