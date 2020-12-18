Briefs | Grand Lisboa cancels countdown event

The Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, S.A. (SJM) has announced that their annual New Year’s Eve event and countdown to the year 2021 will be canceled this year. In a statement to the press, SJM justified the decision by using government guidelines for infection prevention which include avoiding large gatherings. In previous years, the annual event was held at the Grand Lisboa outdoor piazza. SJM said its aim was to “stand in solidarity with the Macau people in safeguarding the health and safety of the community, and [to welcome] a bright new year.”

Chilly weather to last until early next week at least

The Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau recorded the lowest winter temperature of 2020 so far at 7 a.m. yesterday. The chilly 10 degrees Celsius weather was caused by an intense monsoon from the north, which will be complemented by another tide of monsoon over the weekend. The weather will remain chilly, cloudy and dry until early next week at least, with the temperature rising to 12 degrees Celsius at its highest.

‘Remastered’ basketball game officially released in Korea, SARs, and Taiwan

Korean gaming producer Joycity announced the official release of the basketball game “3on3 Freestyle: Rebound” yesterday. The game was available in South Korea, Taiwan, and both Macau and Hong Kong through gaming platform Steam. The game is a PC remaster of the famous “3on3 FreeStyle” game, which won over millions of fans and console players all over the globe. With the game now released in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau, local players can join the worldwide craze surrounding the game.