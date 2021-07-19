Briefs | Group calls on gov’t to address Taipa falling window problem

Nova Garden in Taipa has recorded two falling windows in the past week, posing significant risk to pedestrians in the area, a traditional residential neighborhood with regular foot traffic during peak hours. The problem of falling windows has become a recurring issue. Two community commentators expressed hope that the government will speed up its subsidy scheme for window inspection and improve education about regular maintenance. Meanwhile, real estate management committees should take measures to ensure pedestrian safety.

CCP Centennial photo exhibition records 42,000 visitors

A photo exhibition honoring the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CCP) ended on July 15. More than 42,000 visitors visited the exhibition. Yan Zhichan, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macau, spoke of the effectiveness of the event, saying that the exhibition has helped Macau’s people to understand more about the history of the CCP from its hardships to its glory, and at the same time enabled them to strengthen their identification with socialism with Chinese characteristics and the CCP. The pictures in the exhibition will be transferred to the University of Macau for safekeeping. There will also be an online exhibition hall where the public can revisit it.

Ferry route between Outer Harbour and Jiuzhou Port opens

A ferry route between Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal and Zhuhai Jiuzhou Port started operation on Friday. The route is the second maritime traffic route between Macau SAR and Zhuhai Jiuzhou Port, the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) announced on July 15. The bureau said that the route is operated by Shun Tak-China Travel Ship Management (Macau) Limited, and reminded the public to check the specific schedule of the route with the company.