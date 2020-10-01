Briefs | Group wants government to promote vegetarian culture

A group of local residents has delivered a petition to the Chief Executive asking the government to ascribe importance to the promotion of vegetarian culture. The group of visitors consisted of members of the newly-established Association of Vegetarian Culture in Macau. In August, the association collected over 2,000 signatures from local residents who support the promotion of vegetarian culture. According to the association, there is a large online community of over 13,000 vegetarians in a single social media group. The president of the association, surnamed Lei, commented that vegetarianism is a global trend, and recommended that the local government provide vegetarian options in schools, hospitals, nurseries, and other organizations.

Civil protection center director appointed

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak has appointed Wong Kin the director of the Civil Protection and Coordination Center. Wong Kin is the current commissioner of the Fire Services Bureau. Starting from October 6, Wong will serve as the assistant of the Unitary Police Director and will be in charge of civil protection matters within the department. The position is a one-year term. Wong has a bachelor’s degree in professional security protection and safety engineering and a master’s degree in public management. Wong has been serving in the fire services department since 1997. In April 2018 he was appointed as an advisor to the office of the Director of the Unitary Police.

DSEJ ordered to review its previous subsidized projects

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U has instructed the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) to review its subsidizing of educational projects. Recently, the police authority apprehended a former principal and former vice-principal of a private school institution for their alleged conspiracy with a construction company to defraud the government out of 20.38 million patacas. Yesterday, Secretary Ao Ieong revealed that she had already commanded the DSEJ to review all its subsidy-related works that took place over the past five years, and ordered that the review must be completed within three months. According to Ao Ieong, the government has already retrieved all the money from the concerned school.