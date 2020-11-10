Briefs | Guangdong tests health code with Hong Kong

The Guangdong government authority has been testing a health code recognition system between Guangdong province and Hong Kong, according to the Guangdong government’s official WeChat mini program. The authority has been testing a mutual recognition of health codes to facilitate the cross-border flow of people between the regions. The experimental health code system has adopted the same design as the Guangdong-Macau health code. Users can apply for a Hong Kong code and a Guangdong health code through the system. Personal information, including recent travel records, recent health conditions, personal contacts, and Covid-19 test results are required.

Hengqin Marathon 2020 opens applications for locals

The Hengqin Life Hengqin Marathon 2020 is now open for registration and Macau residents can apply to participate. The Hengqin Marathon 2020 will take place at 7:30 a.m. December 27 at the Hengqin New Area of Zhuhai. Three competition events are being run: a marathon (42.2 km), half marathon (21.1 km), and mini marathon (about 5 km). Organizers plan to accommodate a maximum of 2,000 people, 4,500 people and 3,500 people at these events respectively. They will only be allowed to participate in the event if their health code is green.

CE pledges to develop Chinese medicine next year

In his recent meeting with the Macao SME Association, Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng has said he will spearhead the development of traditional Chinese medicine as an industry in Macau next year. He stressed that a related bill has been presented to the parliament. If it gets through, the new law will be able to safeguard the quality and safety of Chinese medicine manufactured in Macau. In turn, the city will see its competitiveness strengthened. On the matter of the development of the security industry, he did not elaborate.