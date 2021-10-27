Briefs | Guia Hill pedestrian tunnel drilled through

The pedestrian tunnel beside the Guia Hill vehicle tunnel has recently been drilled through, with polishing works now underway. Like the parallel vehicle tunnel, the new pedestrian tunnel connects Horta e Costa District with the NAPE District. Two footbridges are being built on the NAPE side of the tunnel. The 400-meter-long tunnel will be equipped with automated pedestrian movers and elevators reaching the Guia Hill Trail. As part of the walkway system, sidewalks on the NAPE side will be revamped as well.

Child’s finger injured by department store elevator

A 2-year-old girl, a resident of Hong Kong, was injured by an elevator yesterday at the New Yaohan Department Store, according to the Fire Services Bureau (CB). The CB said her family had indicated that the girl’s finger had been trapped by the elevator door. She went to the private Kiang Wu Hospital with her family. Technicians ruled out a malfunction as the cause of the incident and believed the accident was caused by the girl pressing her finger against the door. No arrests have been announced by the police as of press time.

Gov’t to announce Taipa hospital operator today

The government is set to announce the future operating entity of the Island Hospital at a dedicated press conference today. The hospital is now under construction and located on the south side of Cotai, next to the Seac Pai Van Reservoir. The Health Bureau had previously announced, after hints from a third party, that the facility will be operated as a public-private partnership, an arrangement described by bureau head Alvis Lo as having greater flexibility. The Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine at the University of Hong Kong has been commissioned to study the partnership model.