Briefs | Health Bureau to retain essential services during Easter holiday

During the Easter holiday between April 2 and 6, the Health Bureau will retain regular services at the A&E Department, as well as regular Covid-19 vaccination services at the government hospital and all Health Centers, which will also provide flu jabs in the morning. The Coloane Health Center will provide on-call medical services. The Blood Transfusion Service will take holidays from April 2 to 4. Nucleic acid testing services will remain regular at the government hospital.

Vehicle owners should pay circulation tax by tonight to avoid fine

The payment period for the annual Vehicle Circulation Tax is set to end today. Owners are reminded to make timely payment to avoid getting fined. As of Monday, over 20,000 cars still had their taxes unpaid. Owners are encouraged to make payment online at the Transport Bureau’s website by 6pm, or at over 120 bank outlets or 25 government e-kiosks across the city. Government Service Offices, Post Offices, and the Financial Service Bureau counters are also providing the service.

Macau sees 17% YoY reduction in cargo exports in February

Macau’s cargo export in February totaled MOP730 million in value, down 17% year-on-year (YoY). It saw a value of MOP640 million in re-exports, down 21% YoY. Casino-related merchandise saw the greatest decrease of 87%. Local product exportation rose by 30% to about MOP91 million. Imports, meanwhile, doubled to MOP776 million. The trade deficit in February amounted to about MOP7 billion. In the first two months of 2021, the Mainland remained Macau’s top import origin location, while Hong Kong was the top export destination.