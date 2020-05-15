Briefs | Hengqin gas supply to Macau surged in March and April

Hengqin’s natural gas supply to Macau increased 80% in March and April compared to the same period last year, according to Gongbei’s customs authority. In the first month of 2020, Hengqin supplied Macau with over 23,000 metric tons of natural gas, representing minor growth in year-on-year terms. Hengqin’s natural gas supply pipeline to Macau is 12.9 kilometers long. It starts in Hengqin, crosses the Cross Gate Waterway and ends in Taipa. In December last year, Hengqin’s natural gas supply pipeline to Macau was launched. The two pipelines connect to the University of Macau campus. Both pipelines serve as backup supply channels for Macau.

Distribution of tax refunds start today

Starting from today, the SAR government will refund professional tax to eligible Macau residents, according to a statement released by the Financial Services Bureau. Pursuant to law No.3/2020, which is the 2020 budget law, the SAR government will refund the tax corresponding to the year of 2018. Over 160,000 Macau residents are expected to receive the refund. The refund is part of the government’s Covid-19 economic relief package. The tax refund percentage has grown from 60% to 70%, or from 14,000 patacas to up to 20,000 patacas. Qualified taxpayers who have already registered for the tax refund program will receive the refund on May 15. Others will receive their refunds after May 22. In the same statement, the bureau said that the SAR government was expediting works in order to distribute financial subsidies to employees, freelancers and other concerned individuals.

Free entry to Communication Museum for three days

The Communication Museum will open to the public for free between May 15 and May 17. Free-of-charge entry is being offered to celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day on May 17. Between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on May 17, the General Post Office, and the Post, Telegraph and Telephones Office (CTT) will distribute memorial postmarks and memorial post stamps for free to celebrate telecommunication and information society. In addition to CTT, the city’s telecommunication service operators will also launch various promotions for their users. The bureau recommends that the public learn about these promotions directly from the operators.