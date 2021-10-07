Briefs | HK to test cross-border fintech applications

Hong Kong will facilitate financial institutions, and information and technology companies from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, to test cross-border fintech applications, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive (CE) Carrie Lam said during her 2021 policy address. The CE said that the region together with the mainland will explore the formation of a one-stop sandbox network to facilitate such companies. Yesterday, she unveiled an array of new measures to reinforce Hong Kong’s status as a global financial hub, including improving the listing regime of the stock market and facilitating the cross-boundary flow of renminbi.

Int’l music festival canceled

The Cultural Affairs Bureau announced that it will cancel the performances and activities of the “Macao International Music Festival – Music October,” scheduled for this month. Some outreach activities in the community will be considered, if circumstances allow. The cancelation comes after the city recently recorded new cases that led to the third mass testing, as well as various performing groups not being able to visit Macau due to stricter border regulations.

Free parking for taxis at HKZMB

The Transport Bureau has announced that taxis can now enjoy free-of-charge parking in the West Parking Lot of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Checkpoint. The free parking will be available until further notice. The bureau reminds taxi owners or drivers to obtain a ticket upon entry, even though no payment is required for the time being.