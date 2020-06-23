Briefs | IC performance venues reopen from June 26 onwards

Following the earlier reopening of cultural facilities and rehearsal venues, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will resume operation of its performance venues from this Friday, including the Macao Cultural Centre, Dom Pedro V Theatre, Black Box Theatre in the Old Court Building, Macao Contemporary Art Center – Navy Yard No. 2 and the Macao Conservatory Auditorium. In a statement, the IC said it has taken into account the opinions of the Health Bureau and formulated relevant anti-epidemic guidelines in order to provide a safe and healthy environment for performers and audiences. All visitors to the venues must wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present their ‘Macau Health Code’ of the day and follow the crowd control measures on site. In the venues, a distance of one meter must be maintained between each seat.

Comic competition held to raise consumer rights awareness

To raise the awareness of teenagers in consumer rights and related issues, the Consumer Council is organizing a four-panel comic drawing competition and invites all local secondary students to enter the competition before the closing date on September 25. Using a four-panel comic drawing competition to promote consumer education in schools helps encourage local secondary students to explore different topics related to consumer rights, including the rights and responsibilities of consumers. The Council indicates that submissions received in the 2018 competition have been used as promotional materials. In a statement yesterday, the Council said it “believes in the infinite creativity of teenagers and hopes to receive quality pieces in this [year’s] competition.” The competition is open to all secondary students in Macau.

Mobile version of ‘Macao 3D Map’ launched

The Cartography and Cadastre Bureau has now officially launched the mobile version of the “Macao 3D Map” following the launch of the desktop version in April 2019. The mobile version allows the public to view the landscape of Macau through their smartphone anytime, anywhere. According to the government, the Macao 3D Map is easy to operate and provides map operations including zooming in, zooming out, rotating and panning, as well as many practical functions such as search functions for building names, browsing preset 3D scenic spot, and clicking on the 3D model to obtain the building name. The mobile version of the Macao 3D Map makes use of the technological advances in mobile devices, including multi-touch technology and cloud application.