Briefs | IFTM to hold online summit tomorrow

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) is set to hold its 5th annual TEd Summit event tomorrow online, which will include five simultaneous sessions broadcast from the institute’s 44 undergraduate researchers. According to a statement issued by IFTM, the online event will feature two keynote speakers: Sara Dolnicar from the University of Queensland and Grant Bowie, CEO and executive director of MGM Holdings China. IFTM implemented its capstone research requirement in 2015 in a bid to ensure that its graduates possess the skills and tools required to formulate relevant questions, analyze the current industry situation and contribute to planning course adjustments for future tourism and hospitality development. As an extension of this capstone project, the TEd Summit event aims to be a platform to share the insights and findings amassed by top student researchers with industry.

UM’s Faculty of Health Sciences moves symposium online

The University of Macau (UM) recently held the Fourth Symposium on Biomedical Sciences online, attracting some 130 students, researchers and scholars mainly from Macau and mainland China. Conducted by the UM’s Faculty of Health Sciences, the symposium held discussions on a wide range of issues in the field of biomedical sciences, allowing participants to share their research findings. A virtual tour of the 35 academic posters, which presented key information about the latest developments in the fields of cancer, stem cell research, genomics, bioinformatics, bioimaging, aging, neuroscience, immunology, infectious diseases, and drug discovery was presented. The UM added that participants were able to vote for the best speaker and best poster awards through the online platform.

MPI co-founds Portuguese academic journal

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) and the University of Porto in Portugal have jointly presented Orientes do Português, the first Portuguese international academic journal in Asia, with the goal of strengthening cooperation between Macau and Portuguese-speaking countries. The journal was founded to “stimulate the development of Macau’s role as the ‘International Portuguese Training Centre’ and ‘Training Centre for Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Professionals’, as cited in a joint statement issued by the local institute. The journal also aims to provide a platform for the Portuguese language scholars in Asia to showcase their academic achievements and conduct academic exchanges. According to the MPI, all the papers strictly follow the standards and models of international academic journals and have been carefully reviewed by the editorial board and also anonymously reviewed by two internationally renowned experts.