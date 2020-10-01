Briefs | IFTM’s summit awarded by PATA

The Tourism Education Student Summit (TEd Summit), organized by the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM), received the Gold Award for Human Capital Development Initiative from the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), the IFTM has informed in a statement. It is the third time that the IFTM has received the prestigious award, which recognizes the value of the institute’s programs. In the acknowledgment of the award by PATA, the association said the TEd Summit showcased the best student research and proved the IFTM had made good on its promise to nurture professional talent. The TEd Summit was also commended for its role in connecting future industry leaders and current key industry stakeholders. IFTM’s TEd Summit was introduced in 2016 and sees the best daytime program students in the final year of their Bachelor of Science studies present the findings of their respective research theses/projects.

IC launches booking system for artistic and cultural spaces

On Tuesday, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) launched its “Booking System for the use of Artistic and Cultural Spaces,” a new tool that aims to optimize and promote the “Artistic and Cultural Spaces Release Programme” and to facilitate the use of artistic and cultural spaces by local artistic associations or individuals. The “Booking System for the use of Artistic and Cultural Spaces” includes a total of 25 spaces, in four categories, including exhibition spaces, spaces for rehearsals, spaces for performances, and multipurpose spaces. Associations and individuals can search for information about each venue through the booking system, apply for reservations, and check the progress of their applications through the Internet. For application procedures and details, interested parties can visit the “Booking System for the use of Artistic and Cultural Spaces” page on the IC’s official website.

Gov’t updates emergency app with new rainstorm signals

The government, through the Cartography and Cadastre Bureau (DSCC), has updated the “GeoGuide for Emergency” mobile application (App) with a new rainstorm warning signal system, the DSCC informed. The updates come in line with the new “Rainstorm Warning Signal System” that came into effect in September this year. The App’s new version displays relevant information, including the issuing of the rainstorm-warning signals in real-time. The new signal system is divided into three levels – yellow, red, and black – to alert the population to the risks and impacts of rainfall of different intensities. The new version displays the warning level of the rainstorm-warning signal issued by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau in real-time, reminding users to take appropriate contingency measures. The “GeoGuide for emergency” can be downloaded for free from all mobile platforms’ App stores.