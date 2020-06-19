Briefs | Inês Chan touted as next GCS director

The Head of the Licensing and Supervision Department at the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will replace Victor Chan Chi Ping as Director of the Government Information Bureau (GCS), according to a report by Macau Post Daily. Inês Chan Lou, a senior official at the tourism board, has been MGTO’s main representative at the regular press briefings organized by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center. She will take over from Chan, who has held the post since 2000. The report also suggested that Chan will move to the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance.

IFTM conducts Human Resource Monitoring Survey

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies’ (IFTM) Tourism Research Centre is conducting a survey for the Macao Human Resource Monitoring Study (MHRM). The MHRM is a long-term research project, aiming to fill gaps in knowledge about Macau’s labor force, such as job satisfaction, job stress, intention-to-quit, organizational loyalty measures and satisfaction with a host of occupational and work conditions, such as benefits, opportunities for advancement and relationships at work, among other things. The study focuses mostly on the tourism, hospitality and gaming industries and is conducted using random-digit dialing to gather a sample of eligible respondents. Selected respondents may opt to complete the questionnaire through a telephone interview, or fill in the online questionnaire. Eligible respondents who participate from the survey will have a chance to win one of 10 supermarket coupons worth MOP1,000. According to information from the survey organizers, the information gathered will be analyzed to provide insights on industry leaders and the general public. This will facilitate understanding of issues related to the local labor force.

Gov’t repossesses another land plot at Hac Sa

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) has repossessed a land plot at Hac Sa Beach in Coloane. The plot, which has a total area of 1,400 square meters, is located right on the beachfront. In an operation held on June 17, a government interdepartmental group proceeded with the eviction and cleared of the land plot of all materials. They also erected new fences to prevent occupation, the DSSOPT informed in a statement. The land was repossessed after the deadline in a final notice to the occupants to vacate the land came to pass. Similar operations were carried out on several land plots in the area, starting in April this year. For the time being, the DSSOPT has not yet provided any information on what the land plots will be used for now that they are in government possession.