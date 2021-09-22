Briefs | In’tl music festival offers seven activities

The “Macau International Music Festival – Music October” will offer seven outreach activities in a total of 15 sessions, including master classes, workshops, pre-show talks, exhibitions, outdoor performances and charity fundraisers. All outreach activities incorporate “innovative ideas, offering the audience a new experience,” according to a statement issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau. The outdoor performance “Journey in Musical Corners” will allow participants to experience different musical styles, including Chinese, Western, a cappella and pop originals. The journey features two themed routes: the “Detective Dreamer” and “The Musical Fantasies of Keikei and Kwong,” which take the public on tours of the Historic Centre of Macau and through the streets and lanes of Taipa with musical accompaniment.

IFTM to hold virtual Open Day

As the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) celebrates its 26th anniversary this year, a series of activities will be held to celebrate the event. The Open Day will be organized online for the first time, and will be live-streamed on the Institute Instagram (@iftm_macao) on September 25 at 3p.m. The audience will also be taken on an online tour of the layout and facilities of the Mong-Há and Taipa campuses, as well as the Educational Restaurant and Educational Hotel. The iRetail Lab, which will be officially opened soon, will also be revealed to the public for the first time at the online Open Day.

OM’s first concert of the season tonight

The “2021-22 Season Opening Concert” by the Macao Orchestra, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will be held online tonight at 8 p.m. Under the baton of the music director and principal conductor of the OM, Lu Jia, the orchestra will be joined by internationally renowned violinist Ning Feng to present two classical works by Mozart. The concert will be available online on various platforms. Titled “Inheritance of German and Austrian Classics,” the opening concert invites acclaimed violinist Ning Feng, winner of the Paganini Competition and several other international awards, and current Artist-in-Residence at the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, to present Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3 in G major.