Briefs | IPIM holds business trips for MICE representatives

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised around 30 representatives of the local MICE sector for a business trip to Guangzhou and Shenzhen, where they met with the MICE industry practitioners from these places and discussed the future prospects and opportunities of the industry. The purpose of the exchange was to publicise the SAR as MICE stage and foster co-operation between its MICE industry participants and their counterparts in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Cross-border traffic records decrease

Cross-border vehicular traffic in January 2021 decreased by 14.3% year-on-year to 364,057 trips. Official data shows that light automobile trips (331,915) dropped by 12.5% year-on-year, whereas heavy automobile trips (30,064) rose by 26.3%, which led to a 13.2% growth in the gross weight of containerized cargo by land (2,608 tonnes). Vehicular traffic (146,653 trips) and containerized cargo (2,544 tonnes) passing through the Checkpoint of Macao Port Administration Area of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge constituted the largest shares among all land border checkpoints, at 40.3% and 97.5% of the respective total.

Academic Track and Field Competition broke records

The 44th Academic Track and Field Competition broke six general records and two Macau records. It was co-hosted by the Education and Youth Development Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau. The three-day competition was held from March 5-7, with a total of 2,200 contestants from five education institutions.