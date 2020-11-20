Briefs | IPIM pledges to develop convention industry

The president of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Lau Wai Meng, has pledged to foster the development of the convention and exhibition sector, saying that it could boost the confidence of global travelers in times of crisis. Lau was speaking at the opening ceremony of the International Environmental Crisis Management Forum and Exhibition 2020 (IECMF), which was held yesterday at the Venetian Macao. To accelerate sustainable development, invited speakers at the forum also suggested fostering the development of new green industries and purchasing from carbon offset programs from China to achieve carbon neutrality.

Slight drop in October CPI recorded

The Composite Consumer Price Index for October is 101.91, equating to a 0.75% drop year-on-year. The Statistics and Census Service attributed the change to price drops in relation to tour groups, telecommunications and electricity services. A 1.4% rise in the price index was recorded in the past 12 months compared with the previous year. Of all categories, only medical services as well as household facilities and services recorded an increase of approximately 2%. The increase in household facilities and services was caused by the rise in salary for domestic helpers.

Pork supply delayed due to hitches at abattoir

The pork supply to some wet markets and retail stores was delayed yesterday due to technical hitches with the slaughtering line at Macau Slaughter House. As of 9 a.m. yesterday, fresh pork was delivered to all local wet markets. But the batch to supermarkets and other retail stores came later than expected. A total of 248 pigs were butchered on November 19, approximately the same number as usual. The Municipal Affairs Bureau gave public notification yesterday morning after being notified of the glitch.