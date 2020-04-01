Briefs | Joint university exams to take place between April 16 and 19

The joint exams of four local universities will take place as planned from April 16 to April 19, according to the exam organizer. The four universities are the University of Macau, the Macao Polytechnic Institute, the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, and the Macau University of Science and Technology. The Portuguese exam will take place on April 16 and April 17. The Chinese exam has been arranged for April 18. On the last day, students will take mathematics and English exams. Exams were expected to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students who intend to take the exams are advised not to leave Macau in the 14 days prior to their exam.

Judiciary Police to recruit 250 staff this year

The Judiciary Police plans to expand its workforce by hiring an additional 250 personnel in 2020. The number of forensic science technicians will grow from 13 to 25. The number of senior forensic science technicians will increase from 25 to 33, according to the First Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly, which discussed the bill yesterday. Lawmakers of the committee agreed with the Judiciary Police’s expansion plans. The Judiciary Police has been expanding over the last seven years. Of the 250 additional workers, 176 will be investigators.

First quarter flight movements halved

The number of flights connecting the Macau International Airport to other locations has dropped by 55% in the first quarter in year-on-year terms. During the period, demand for the airline industry also plummeted due to Covid-19, with the passenger capacity decreasing 45%. In 2019, the revenue of the major operators of the airport totaled approximately 6.27 billion patacas, representing a 13.6% increase compared to the previous year. The Sociedade do Aeroporto Internacional de Macau S.A.R.L. (CAM), which is the public concessionaire of the airport, recorded a 16.5% increase in revenue that year to 1.82 billion patacas. As the Covid-19 situation continues to develop, CAM remarked that the future of profits yielded from the airport has become uncertain.