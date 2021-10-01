Briefs | Just 796 commercial flights in August

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 796 trips in August, an increase of 86.9% year-on-year from a low base in 2020. In the first eight months of 2021, the number of arriving and departing commercial flights increased by 1.1% year-on-year to 10,001 trips. Cross-border vehicular traffic last month rose by 23.5% year-on-year to 283,216 trips, of which light automobile trips (250,600) grew by 23.3%. From January to August, cross-border vehicular traffic totalled 2,767,901 trips, a rise of 126.5% year-on-year.

IPIM holds training session for local entrepreneurs

In an effort to help expand the market for local brands through e-commerce and new retail models, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) recently held the “E-marketing Training Session for Enterprises of Macau Ideas.” The session attracted over 50 entrepreneurs. To date, a total of 154 local enterprises have joined Macau Ideas and, with its support, have been expanding their brand concepts and exploring broader markets. IPIM pledged to hold more online and offline business-themed talks and activities that cover the Greater Bay Area market.

DSI launches new online service for associations

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) has launched an online inquiry service for association and foundation office-holders’ information. Residents can now check the current status of their positions in different associations and foundations in Macau electronically, according to a statement. This follows the introduction of online systems for managing information about members of the leadership structure and online applications for Certificates of Association and Foundation.