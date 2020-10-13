Briefs | Lai Man Vai appointed as acting chief of new PJ department

The Judiciary Police (PJ) have announced that criminal investigator, Lai Man Vai, was appointed as the acting chief of the new National Security Department that was inaugurated yesterday. The new department will be responsible for external communications on national security and promoting the law enforcement. In addition, the department will participate in the Chief Executive-chaired national security committee office’s policy research and legislation work. The new department was launched after the amendment of the PJ Law No. 5/2006, which outlines responsibilities, powers and penalties for police officers. The new law includes the introduction of four divisions under the department including information, crime investigation, action support and the national security affairs integrated service.

Macau Post bureau says two operators to start testing 5G base stations

The Post and Telecommunications Bureau has disclosed that so far, two operators have expressed their desire to operate 5G telecom services in Macau, but the regulator could not disclose anything else due to commercial confidentiality. It noted that although the operators have been building base stations, the service is still being tested. To facilitate smooth connection and wide coverage, the regulator said the number of base stations is crucial, but social consensus on the service in the territory must be achieved for that to happen. The Bureau stressed that the safety index of such base stations abides by international standards. The law governing 5G telecom services has been drafted but it is unclear when it can be delivered to the legislature.

BOC confident money can be retrieved should iTunes credit card fraud happen

Local banknote issuer Bank of China, Macau Branch pointed out that it would help its clients reclaim lost money should they fall victim to iTunes credit card fraud, provided that the clients declare what has happened to the bank and report the case to the police once they become aware of the matter. The bank added that such fraud is common on iTunes because the app only requires credit card and CVV numbers for authentication, exposing individuals to higher risks. It is within the bank’s terms of service that it will help its clients retrieve lost money, although not always in full.