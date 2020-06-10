Briefs | Lawmaker urges gov’t for career training system

Lawmaker Lei Chan U has urged the local government to amend the city’s vocational training mechanism. In an interpellation to the government, Lei raised questions regarding the professional training mechanism and the concerned laws. In Lei’s opinion, Macau currently lacks development goals and plans for the occupational training program. Lei pointed out that Macau does not have a public department specifically responsible for the program, and that confusion has arisen from the many local advisory committees that provide human resources training. Lei suspects there is an overlap of functions between all these departments, which harms the quality of the training. The lawmaker hopes that the government can draft a platform to sort out the functions of professional training in accordance with Macau’s overall interests.

CCM calls for local show proposals

Local theater companies may now submit their proposals to the Macao Cultural Centre (CCM), which is calling for local productions to apply to be shortlisted for staging in the coming year. The submission period will end on July 17. The project led by the CCM will involve a total grant of 3.2 million patacas. Chosen works of performing arts will, in total, receive a production fee of up to 1.96 million patacas. In the statement issued by the CCM, the public performance venue is looking for “an eclectic sort between classic and contemporary approaches.” It is also focusing on a multiplicity of forms. The shortlisted performing arts proposals will be revealed in August, after which time candidates will attend interviews in September to pitch their projects, which will determine the final selection.

Student’s visa revoked after assaulting woman

The Court of Second Instance (TSI) endorsed the security authority’s decision to invalidate a mainland student’s staying permit. In 2018, the mainland citizen in question was studying for a master’s degree in Macau. One day, he kissed and hugged a woman on the street without her consent. The court sentenced him to two months of imprisonment, suspended for one year, in addition to 3,000 patacas compensation to be paid to the woman. Later, the Secretary for Security published a dispatch nullifying the man’s visa, believing that his behavior posed a threat to the city’s security and that his acts showed that he lacks the propriety to stay in Macau while being a student. The student appealed to TSI, but the court said that the student’s lack of legal sense was enough to invalidate his visa.