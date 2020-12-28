Briefs | Lawmaker warns locals to watch for mainland property scams

Lawmaker Leung Sun Lok calls on the locals to stay vigilant regarding property scams in mainland China, especially off-plan properties which have accounted for over 90% of dispute cases regarding cross-border property sales. To avoid unwanted losses, Leung suggests that local buyers check whether mainland developers possess the necessary certificates, such as land use permits and construction permits, before purchasing a property in China. They should also pay attention to the terms and conditions whilst signing the contract.

MORS introduced in China for the first time

The Macao Occupational Skills Recognition System (MORS) was introduced in Guangzhou for the first time. The endeavor was carried out by the Guangzhou Municipal Government, enterprises in the region and the Macau Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM). The four-day program will offer training to 25 tourism trainees in China. The MORS encompasses certification schemes for 16 tourism professions.

DSE proposed to manage economic, scientific affairs

The government is renaming the Macao Economic Bureau (DSE) to the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, in the hope of authorizing more functions. Once the regulation comes into effect, the Transferência Electrónica de Dados – Macau EDI Van, S.A. will also integrate into the new economic authority. The local government hopes to strengthen promotion and improvement of the electronic customs declaration system. The regulation will come into effect on February 1.