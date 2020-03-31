Briefs | Liaison Office announces appointment of new vice-director

The Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau Special Administrative Region announced the appointment of Yan Zhichan as one of its four vice-directors. According to a statement by the office, Yan was born in the city of Yangchun, Guangdong province in May 1964. A graduate of Sun Yat-sen University’s School of Government, she holds a postgraduate degree and a master’s degree in management. Yan has held a raft of senior government and Communist Party of China positions in various cities and provinces, such as in Zhanjiang, Jieyang, Anhui and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Before this Macau post, Yan was a vice-chairwoman of Guangxi. The Liaison Office is the representative office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China in Macau. Its director, Fu Ziying, is the highest-ranking central government official posted to Macau.

Four to six tropical cyclones predicted for 2020

The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has said that four to six tropical cyclones will come within 800 kilometers of Macau this year. Strong and severe typhoons are a possibility this year, which the bureau expects will occur during the peak typhoon period from mid-June to late September. During the rainy season, which lasts from April until September, rainfall will be within the normal range and temperatures will be normal to high. The SMG analyzed current ocean and atmospheric circulation and concluded that the sea surface temperature in the central to eastern equatorial Pacific is within normal range, meaning that the El Niño, or Southern Oscillation, is in a neutral state and that this weather phenomenon will remain until summer.

Survey shows almost two-thirds want tighter entry policies

A survey conducted by the Women’s General Association of Macau showed that 63% of respondents want stricter entry policies. From over 1,000 respondents, 85% approved of the SAR government’s work on Covid-19 prevention. Ninety-five percent endorsed the government’s facemask distribution policy, while 73% said they hope that the local government can continue implementing the supply plan. Regarding the government’s subsidy programs and tax reduction measures, 85% supported water and electricity bill subsidies as well as the advanced cash handout. Some 60% of respondents are in favor of the 3,000 patacas e-voucher, 72% agreed with tax reductions, 65% endorse SME subsidies, and 61% agree with work training programs. Moreover, about 60% of respondents were worried about layoffs.