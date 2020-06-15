Briefs | Lifestyle supermarket to open in Taipa

Taste, a supermarket brand owned by Hong Kong’s supermarket chain ParknShop, opens a store today at the new Nova Mall. The mall is owned and managed by Shun Tak Holdings as part of its real estate development, Nova Grand. The mall already houses Ikea and Starbucks stores. Along with the supermarket, today’s openings at the mall also include Toys“R”Us, Kid’s Cavern, Best Mart 360˚, Dr. Kong, Macau Street Produtos Seco Limitada, Mannings and Watsons – all have a least one branch outlet elsewhere in the city. They will all be located on the first basement floor of the mall. On the ground level of the mall, there will be an HSBC branch facing the Central Park. A food court managed by Koufu will also start operation later this year.

Fire blacks out residential buildings

A fire that occurred yesterday morning at around 1 a.m. in a fuse room at one of the city’s most popular computer parts shopping centers, the Fortune Tower Shopping Center, has left the two residential buildings above and the shopping center without electricity and water. The fire also caused a significant amount of smoke. The Fire Services Bureau deployed a team of 47 members and 12 rescue vehicles in response. About a dozen residents evacuated themselves. The incident has left four people in discomfort, of whom two men – aged 74 and 90 – were sent to hospital for treatment.

Man reportedly dies after jumping from roof

A man in his 60s has died after reportedly jumping from the roof of a residential building in Seac Pai Van in Coloane, the Judiciary Police has disclosed. On the morning of June 12, a property management officer found the roof door open and conducted an inspection. On the roof, the officer saw the man smoking and asked him to leave. The man suddenly crossed the barrier and jumped off the building. A Public Security Police Force officer passing by heard a loud bang before discovering the body. Paramedics were immediately notified. After preliminary inspection, the injuries found on the body are consistent with falling from a height.