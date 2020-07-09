Briefs | Limited access to Guia Tunnel in mid-July

Residents will have limited access to the Guia Tunnel, as well as two other streets, in mid-July due to a regular cleaning project. On July 20, the tunnel will be completely shut down for traffic between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.. Bus route N2, which operates at this time, will make a detour but it will not alter its stops. On July 11, the section of Travessa da Corda beside Cinema Alegria will be closed to traffic between 1:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.. Finally, on July 18, the section of Rua de Henrique de Macedo immediately behind the Horta Municipal Market will be closed to traffic during the period between 1:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

LRT breaks down for over an hour

The Light Rapid Transit system, more commonly known as the Light Rail or by its acronym LRT, underwent a system failure early Tuesday morning. A carriage reportedly lost power and stopped between Ocean station and Jockey Club station. The operator, MTR Corporation, attempted to reboot the system, but the attempt did not work out. The incident triggered the operator to arrange special shuttle bus services, for the first time, between 7:40 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. The LRT company received a report from the operator, which explained the cause as a power supply failure. A review on the timely disclosure of the news will also be conducted, the company added.

Av. Dr. Sun Yat Sen to see limited access due to roadwork

Roadwork has commenced on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat Sen in Taipa. Slight interruptions to traffic will be seen until August 6. As part of the work, the surface of the avenue will be upgraded. The first phase of the work will focus on revamping bus stop areas with concrete, which is said by the Municipal Affairs Bureau to be more durable than asphalt. Asphalt is used for road surfaces at other parts of the avenue. Due to the work, only one lane will remain open for traffic. Buses will stop at the provisional stop 60 meters from the original Chun Lai Garden bus stop during this time.