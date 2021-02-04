Briefs | Lio Chi Chong sworn in as DICJ deputy director

Yesterday, Lio Chi Chong took the oath to serve as the deputy director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ). Lio joined the civil service in 1999 and served in the Judiciary Police, the Energy Sector Development Office, and in the Office for Personal Data Protection. Lio has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Macau and a master’s degree in law from the Sun Yat-sen University.

Fishing boat catches fire

A fire broke out yesterday in a fishing vessel at around 6:30 p.m. at the Inner Harbor. Due to the strong winds, the fire spread out to the surrounding boats. Netizens were quick to capture the incident where huge plumes of smoke could be seen. Several authorities joined forces to help put out the fire. There were no reports of casualties.

Young gambling addicts tend to seek help online

Problem gamblers aged between 25 and 35 years old tend to seek help online. The Charitable Association of Sheng Kung Hui’s (Macau) problem gambling division received over 18,000 requests for help during its six years of operation. Approximately 70% of requests were submitted by the gamblers themselves. The rest of the requests were submitted by family members. Over 40% of family members felt stressed due to their relative’s gambling habits.

Herbal pharmacies may be allowed to sell OTC medicine

The recently approved law on herbal medicine states that pharmacies can sell over the counter (OTC) herbal medicine. The First Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly says that the government plans to permit herbal pharmacies to sell some safe and low-risk OTC medicines so that all kinds of pharmacies are treated with equity and fairness.