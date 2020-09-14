Briefs | Local businessman Liu Chak Wan given honorary doctorate

Liu Chak Wan, a local businessman and chancellor of the Macau University of Science and Technology, has recently been awarded an honorary doctorate in business administration by the Hong Kong Baptist University. At the conferment ceremony, Professor Edward Snape, Dean of the university’s School of Business, commended Liu for being an entrepreneur filled with care and morality, an educational philanthropist full of generosity, and a community leader with heavy responsibility. Liu is also member of the Standing Committee of the 13th term of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a recipient of the 2019 Golden Lotus Medal.

Wynn not stopping its Macau investment, says company executive

Linda Chen, Vice President of the Board, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Wynn Macau Ltd., has promised that the Covid-19 pandemic has not slowed down the company’s investment in the city. She stressed that casino operation focuses on the long term. Meanwhile, Crystal Pavilion, a planned theater-dining-exhibition project adjacent to the Wynn Palace hotel tower, will break the ground next year as planned, the executive disclosed. Chen views the upcoming October 1 “Golden Week”, which usually hosts an influx of mainland Chinese tourists, as a “new beginning” and foresees the gaming recovery to be gradual. She is also confident that performance in the second half of the year will improve.

Police install new kiosks for renewal of permit to remain

Starting today, the police department will start operating new service kiosks at five locations for convenience of students who need to renew their permits to remain. The five locations are the Government Service Buildings in Areia Preta and Nova Park, Taipa; the arrival hall at the Border Gate checkpoint; the sub-station of the Outer Harbor Police Station; and the sub-station of the Coloane Police Station at the University of Macau. The last two locations will operate 24 hours a day. Non-resident students will be able to renew their permit to remain at their convenience.