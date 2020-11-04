Briefs | Local construction workers’ wages record slight increase

The average daily wage of local construction workers (MOP959) has gone up by 1.1%, while that of non-resident construction workers (MOP618) has decreased by 0.6% in the third quarter of 2020. The average daily wage of construction workers increased by 1% quarter-to-quarter to MOP743 in the third quarter of 2020, according to the Statistics and Census Service. In terms of occupation, the average daily wages of air-conditioning mechanics (MOP819), bricklayers & plasterers (MOP690), electricians & electrical workers (MOP780) and water/gas pipe installers (MOP782) rose by 16.1%, 3.2%, 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. The wages of structural iron erectors (MOP764) and concrete formwork carpenters (MOP786) fell by 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. After discounting the effect of inflation, the wage index of construction workers (92.9) in the third quarter rose by 3.5% quarter-to-quarter in real terms, with that of local construction workers (93.8) rising by 3.1%.

MAM to present exhibition of He Duoling’s works

The large-scale exhibition “Rebirth in the Spring Breeze: Art Exhibition of He Duoling” is slated to open to the public this Friday at the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), featuring 48 sketches and oil paintings by He Duoling from different periods of his career. According to a statement issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the exhibition will present a series of works such as The House with the Mezzanine, Zhai Yongming, Labyrinth Tower, Rabbit, Russian Forest, House with No Roof, Wild Garden, Woman and Wall, among others. He Duoling is one of the leading figures in contemporary Chinese painting. He graduated from the Sichuan Fine Arts Institute and became famous in the 1980s. After causing a sensation in the painting world with the paintings Spring Winds have Awoken, Youth, and The Crow is Beautiful, he won a number of domestic and international awards and his works have been collected by several art institutions and collectors.

DSAT suspends plans of operating more electric taxis

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) has suspended its plans to put into operation 150 individual license electric taxis that were planned for launch this year due to lack of customer demand, the bureau announced yesterday. Initially, Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosário announced that, aside from the 100 electric taxis launched in 2019, another set of 150 electric taxis would be launched this year. However, due to the pandemic, which caused a downturn in taxi customers, DSAT delayed the initiative. Meanwhile, data shows that as of the third quarter, there were a total of 4,706 environmentally friendly energy vehicles operating in the city of Macau, 61 of which were used by government departments, and 189 of which were casino shuttle buses.