Briefs | Lowest rainfall in 60 years recorded

The Pearl River Water Conservancy Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources has pointed out that, since November 2020, the rainfall in the Pearl River Basin has continued to be low, more than 80% less than the same period of last year, which is the least rainfall recorded in the same period in the past 60 years. A large-scale meteorological drought has been observed in the basin. Zhuhai, Zhongshan and other major water intakes will be affected by the salt tides phenomenon. The commission is taking all measures to secure Macau’s water supply.

Police carry out special winter crime prevention action

The Judiciary Police (PJ), together with the United Police Service, recently carried out a special “crime prevention winter action,” having intercepted 117 people consisting of 104 men and 13 women. None of the intercepted individuals were suspected of crimes. The department scrambled a unit of 35 crime investigators to take action around the premises of the central district of Macau peninsula, north district of Macau peninsula, and S. Lourenço area.

15 applied for disability income subsidy

In January, 15 local residents applied for the disability subsidy, according to a statement released by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL). On November 1, the administrative regulation of the income subsidy program for workers with a disability came into effect. The 15 applicants work as guards, cleaners, and in the manufacturing industry, cosmetic industry and food supply industry. Every year in January, April, July and October, applicants can apply for the subsidy for the previous quarter.