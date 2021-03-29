Briefs | Macanese chefs showcase delicacies in Hangzhou

During the Taste of Macao Food Promotion, which will run in Hangzhou until April 11, two renowned Macanese chefs, Antonieta Manhão and Rita Cabral, will elaborate on the characteristics of Macanese gastronomy for a team of local chefs. They will work with the chefs to prepare a Macanese buffet dinner at the Grand Hyatt Hangzhou. The Macanese chefs will not only pass on the culinary legacy to local chefs, but also inspire them with innovative fusions in traditional culinary arts. Hangzhou resident Ms Liu deemed her first encounter with Macanese cuisine a wonderful surprise.

Ho Ion Sang asks about consolidation of gov’t advisory entities

Lawmaker Ho Ion Sang pointed out that in the past 20 years of the Macau Special Administrative Region, the government has set up more than 40 advisory entities, with many sharing similar functions. He cited social opinions on the complexity of these entities and questioned whether they can really function well. As such, he asked the government about details of the next phases of public restructuring. He also asked whether the government has plans to restructure advisory entities through standardization, in the hopes of improving efficiency.

Two Covid relapse cases not counted as imported infections

Two local residents who returned from the U.S. and the U.K. on March 7 with positive test results for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies will not be counted as imported cases. Outgoing director of the Health Bureau, Lei Chin Ion, explained that it would cause confusion to the global tolls if they were counted as such. The bureau further explained that the viral densities of the two individuals were so low that a high possibility of contagion is not expected.