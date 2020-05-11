Briefs | Macau journalists exempt from US government’s new visa rules

Journalists in the semi-autonomous territories of Macau and Hong Kong will be exempt from new rules adopted by the U.S. government to tighten visa guidelines for Chinese journalists. The move comes in response to the treatment of U.S. journalists in China, as tensions flare between the two nations over the coronavirus. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued new regulations, set to take effect today, that will limit visas for Chinese reporters to 90 days. There is a potential to extend the visa. The agency noted what it called China’s “suppression of independent journalism, “ including “an increasing lack of transparency.” It was the latest strike in a tit-for-tat over media rights between the countries. In March, China said it would revoke credentials of all American journalists at three major U.S. news organizations, in effect expelling them from the country, in response to U.S. restrictions on Chinese state-controlled media.

Local man suspected of indecent offense

A local unemployed man has been arrested and transferred to the public prosecution over suspicion of committing indecent offenses to 38 secondary school students, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has announced. The case was received by the PJ on May 6 through the “Campus Safety Network”. A school reported that a same man had allegedly been harassing 38 female students since May 4, when senior secondary education resumed. It was reported that the man touched the bottom and legs of the students. After viewing surveillance camera footage, the PJ spotted a 39-year-old suspect, surnamed Lok. Although the suspect has denied the accusation, several students have already come forward with their reports.

Man prosecuted for sexually harassing 10-year-old

A non-resident security guard originally from Nepal has recently been prosecuted for alleged sexual harassment of a 10-year-old girl in the reservoir leisure area. The guard is surnamed Gurung and in his 40s. The incident occurred last Wednesday evening when the girl was walking with her mother in the leisure area. The suspect is said to have approached the girl and touched her bottom twice. The first time, the girl thought it was an accident, but the second time alerted her otherwise. When the man attempted the third time, the girl evaded the harassment. She informed her mother of the harassment. The suspect, who was arrested soon after, explained his actions by saying he missed his daughter who was back in Nepal.