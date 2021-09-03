Briefs | Macau-Shenzhen ferry services resume today

The ferry services connecting Outer Harbor Ferry Terminal and Taipa Maritime Terminal with Shenzhen’s Shekou Ferry Terminal will resume today after being suspended for nearly a month due to the projected intensity of Covid-19 conditions in Macau in early August. In the early days of the service resuming, there will be two to four ferry slots in each direction every day. The government reminds travelers to contact ferry operators for the latest schedules. Travelers are also reminded that coronavirus polymerase chain reaction test results and conversion of health codes are required for boarding and border clearance.

Trip.com to hold travel summit on Oct. 29

Trip.com is set to hold a travel summit on October 29 at Sands Resorts Macao, with the theme “Revitalizing Trip.” In a poster sent to the Times, the summit is described as “focusing on a brighter, better future,” and for gathering “wisdom from across the industry.” It will be supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). In April, the largest online travel agency in China noted a continuing rise in popularity for destinations such as Macau among mainland Chinese travelers.

Tourism board welcomes tourists at airport

As the validity of coronavirus polymerase chain reaction test results returns to seven days for travelers flying in from the mainland, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) have rolled out a promotion at the local airport to welcome visitors. Staffers distributed Macao travel brochures and offered information about Macao Highlight Tours, “MAK MAK Light Rapid Transit (LRT) Pass” and other topics to visitors at MGTO’s tourist information counter at the Macau International Airport, where props with welcome messages are displayed to express warm hospitality to visitors. The MGTO also used the opportunity to position Macau as a safe tourism destination.