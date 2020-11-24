Briefs | Mainland universities to accept 1,215 Macau students through recommendation

Universities from mainland China plan to enroll 1,215 Macau students through a school recommendation program in 2021, according to a statement released by the Higher Education Bureau (DSES). As of November 30, each local secondary school can recommend as many as 40% of its high school graduates to 98 mainland universities. Students with a Home Return Permit are eligible to be recommended if they are regarded as excellent in respect to both their studies and morality. Recommended students are required to participate in an exam on January 16.

The Office for Personal Data Protection (GPDP) has issued penalties of over 12 million patacas to entities that disturbed individuals through phone call marketing tactics in 2020, according to a statement released by the bureau. Some cases are still under investigation, with the GPDP not ruling out the possibility of issuing fines to the concerned entities. In August, three managers of four beauty centers were arrested by the Judiciary Police (PJ) on suspicion of violating the provisions of the personal data protection act.

The average earnings, excluding bonuses, of full-time employees in the banking sector in September stood at MOP29,740, modestly up by 0.7% year-on-year, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Meanwhile, the earnings of bank tellers increased by 0.4% to MOP18,170. The DSEC concluded that the number of full-time employees in the banking industry had risen by 285 year-on-year, to 7,003. Among full time employees, 2,039 worked as directors & managers and 2,180 were clerks and bank tellers.