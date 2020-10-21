Briefs | Man arrested for secretly photographing female students

On October 15, the Judiciary Police arrested a 27-year-old man on allegations of secretly filming and photographing female students in school uniform. The police found about 3,000 videos and photos depicting female students in uniform. The suspect’s home computer was also seized, but no relevant material was found on it. The first report was made at the end of September by a female student who suspected a man of following and photographing her in central Macau. The latest report was received by the police on October 13. An interschool mechanism revealed that three other female students have fallen victim to the man.

Two men fall victim to nude chat scams

The Judiciary Police have recently received two more reports of nude-chat scamming. In these two cases, the two male victims were framed by “internet friends” with whom they had only come into contact minutes before. They were both convinced to conduct nude video calls on another messaging app. The first victim was on the call for four minutes and the second victim for two. After their video calls, both victims were blackmailed for cash – the first for MOP30,000 and the second for an amount not disclosed by the police. The first victim was threatened with the publication of his video clip if he did not pay the money. For the time being, nobody has been arrested.

Restaurant business performance slightly improved in August

The business performance of restaurants in Macau showed a slight improvement in August 2020, according to the latest data released by Statistics and Census Service. The data indicated that 24 percent of the interviewed restaurants recorded a year-on-year rise in revenue or steady performance in August, an increase of 6 percentage points from July. On the other hand, the share of interviewed restaurants reporting a year-on-year decline in revenue in August dropped by 6 percentage points from July to 76 percent. Eighty percent of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments expecting their revenue to decline year-on-year in September, up by 3 percentage points from August.