Briefs | Tutoring centers said to be raising fees

Some of the city’s parents have said that tutoring centers are raising their fees to mitigate losses in the past few weeks brought about by the coronavirus-induced drop in business. According to a report by Macao Daily News, a group of parents have accused a tutoring center located in the Areia Preta area in particular. The center informed parents that it would provide limited services in March, and that because the number of students in March is only half that of ordinary periods, tuition fees would be more than double. This particular tutoring center told parents that if they disagreed with the fee increase, then later, when public schools officially reopened, the tutoring center would raise fees by 200 to 300 Macau patacas per month anyway, and that most of Macau’s tutoring centers had agreed to a 200 to 300 Macau patacas fee increase.

68 suspected illegal workers found in January

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) identified 68 suspected illegal workers in January, according to a statement released by PSP and the Labour Affairs Bureau. The two bureaus inspected over 337 locations, including construction sites, private and commercial buildings, and industry facilities. Last year, in January of 2019, the PSP found 78 suspected illegal workers in 365 inspections together with other government departments.

TSI confirms public land concession expiration decision

The Court of Second Instance (TSI) has backed the government’s decision to reclaim six land plots whose concessions expired without the expected developments going ahead. In a statement, TSI has confirmed that the government’s decision as lawful. Five of the land plots are located in the Nam Van area and were for the Nam Van Lake Plan. The five land plots are A3, C12, C6, C3 and A9. These land plots occupy areas of 4,169 square meters, 3,690 square meters, 3,131 square meters, 1,027 square meters and 3,449 square meters, respectively. The sixth land plot is situated at Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde and occupies an area of 659 square meters.

Man injured after stone falls from building

A man was injured after being hit by a stone which fell from a building earlier this week. The stone, which came from the building’s external wall, fell onto the street by Rua do Visc. Paço de Arcos and Rua da Ribeira do Patane. The victim was passing by the building when the debris struck his head. Afterwards, the man admitted himself to Kiang Wu Hospital. The Fire Services Bureau reported that the falling stone had caused him a minor head injury. Bloodstains from the incident were left on the section of road. The bureau was unable to determine the exact location the stone fell from.

Woman attempts to smuggle Macau patacas to mainland again

The Zhuhai Gongbei customs authority has apprehended a Macau resident carrying large amounts of cash to mainland China. Earlier this week, the female local resident was found carrying 614,500 Macau patacas in cash while crossing the border from Macau to Zhuhai. Gongbei customs found her in a vehicle at Gongbei’s immigration checkpoint for cars. The cash was hidden inside her handbag, pockets and clothes. This is the second time the woman has been caught by the same government department trying to carry undeclared amounts of cash. The last time was in March 2019. This case is so far the largest amount of cash discovered by the Gongbei customs authority in 2020.

Temporary housing for 1,100 non-local workers ready this month

Sometime this month, 1,100 non-local construction workers will likely see their temporary Macau dormitory become ready. Earlier this week, the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) reported on the progress of the temporary dormitory project. According to the GDI, the construction contractor for the island’s medical complex received approval by the local government to build temporary houses occupying a total area of 11,700 square meters. The houses are located on the medical complex’s construction site. The dormitories will have two floors and will be made using movable materials. The houses will be ready sometime this month. The local government had approved these houses for use for a maximum duration of one year. The construction contractor will bear all the costs of building these temporary apartments.