Briefs | Man pretends to be high-ranking official to carry out scam

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has apprehended a 57-year-old Macau man, who is suspected of pretending to be a high-ranking government official in order to defraud his victim, who wished to immigrate to Macau. After the payment was made, the victim heard no more news about her immigration status. The victim lost a total of HKD160,000.

Gov’t accused of damaging free market

The government has been accused of damaging free market competition by outsourcing a seniors’ apartment project to China Construction Engineering (Macau) Company Limited (CCEM). Earlier, the government outsourced the project directly to CCEM for a price of 2.1 billion patacas. Six local construction groups recently expressed their disapproval of the outsourcing, noting, “The direct outsource is a behaviour that is damaging to the free-market. We do not support it.”

Residents have higher confidence in local administration

Macau residents’ confidence in Macau and in the Central Government headed in two different directions in 2020, according to a survey conducted by the Macau University of Science and Technology. The survey also compared the respondents’ confidence in One Country and Two Systems, in the Central Government’s assistance towards Macau, and in the Central Government’s policies for Macau, among others. Except for the higher confidence in the Macau government in 2020 compared to that in 2019, all other indexes of confidence dropped.