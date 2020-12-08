Briefs | MGTO welcomed media delegation from mainland

Titled “Integrated Media Visit to Macau”, a delegation comprising 11 mainland China’s news media paid a familiarization visit to the SAR for a coverage of the city’s latest progress of pandemic prevention and economic revival. The delegation was in the region for a five-day familiarization visit. Following the Beijing Macao Week organized by the SAR in Beijing in September, the “Integrated Media Visit to Macau” is one of the outreach promotional projects of the Macao Government Tourism Office.

GDI announces bidders for flyover near Pearl of the Orient Roundabout

The Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) has recently announced the list of tender bidders for the proposed flyover connecting the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Immigration Checkpoint with the Areia Preta District. It was a tender by invitation. The Office requested quotes from four constructors, which all four have provided. The most expensive quote came in at MOP229 million by Companhia de Construção e Engenharia Kin Sun (Macau), Lda., while the cheapest was MOP180 million by Companhia de Construção Cheong Kong Lda.

Slight decrease in residential property price index

The overall residential property price index for August to October 2020 decreased by 0.5% over the previous period (July – September 2020) to 267.6, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service. The index for the Macau Peninsula (267.9) fell by 0.7% while that for Taipa & Coloane (266.5) rose by 0.4%. Analysed by year of building completion, the indices for residential units completed between 6 and 10 years ago and for those built more than 20 years ago went down by 1.0% and 0.9% respectively.