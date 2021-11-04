Briefs | Minimum temperature to drop to 15°C

The weather is expected to be relatively warm and humid during the weekend, according to forecasts from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau. As a cold front reaches the South China coast on Sunday night, northerly winds will intensify with a few rain patches. The weather will then become significantly cooler. The minimum temperature in Macao will drop to about 15 degrees Celsius at the beginning of next week.

GP Family Carnival this weekend

The 68th Macau Grand Prix Family Carnival will be held at Tap Seac Square this weekend. Entry to this year’s event will be by online appointment, with several timeslots available throughout the weekend, each limited to 400 people per slot. The 68th Macau Grand Prix itself will be held from November 19 to 21 this year. This year’s race program includes the SJM Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix; Sands China Macau GT Cup; Galaxy Entertainment Macau Guia Race; Melco Macau Touring Car Cup; MGM Greater Bay Area GT Cup; and the Wynn Porsche Carrera Cup Challenge. The concept of the carnival recreates the Guia Circuit in Tap Seac Square, complete with a mini racing track and interactive games.

Tap Seac Craft Market to begin on Nov. 19

The Tap Seac Craft Market will be held from November 19 to 21 and from November 26 to 28 at Tap Seac Square, presenting 36 creative handicraft workshops. The fee for each handicraft workshop is MOP50, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau.In order to allow more residents to participate and enjoy the fun of handicrafts, each person may register for up to two workshops and only attend each type of workshop once. For family workshops, each child may register for up to two workshops and only once per workshop type. Successful applicants will be selected by the drawing of lots and will be notified by SMS on November 11.